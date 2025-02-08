Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | Game 24
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting back in the win column after seeing their 10-game win streak snapped, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center, and will attempt to extend their six-game home winning streak against Miami.
The Cardinals might have fallen at Georgia Tech to see their longest win streak in five years come to an end, but they didn't let that bother them in their last time out at Boston College. The Cardinals shot 50.0 percent from the field, held the Eagles to 38.3 percent, and escaped Chestnut Hill with an 84-58 victory.
As for the Hurricanes, their 2024-25 season has been anything but successful. Following a 4-8 start, head coach Jim Larranaga announced his immediate retirement after 14 years with Miami and 41 years as a head coach. Since then, the Canes have been 1-9, but did take down Notre Dame, 63-57, in their last time out.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
