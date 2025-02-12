Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 25
RALEIGH, N.C. - After having to grit out a win against Miami while being shorthanded, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, starting a two-game road trip with a matchup at NC State.
Against the Hurricanes, the Cardinals were without star point guard Chucky Hepburn (groin), and lost starting center James Scott (tooth) early on. While UM certainly didn't give up without a fight, UofL still came out on top, clinching an 88-78 victory for their 12 win in 13 games.
As for the Wolfpack, while they are one year removed from winning the ACC and making a trip to the Final Four, year eight under head coach Kevin Keatts has been a bumpy one. NC State is on an eight-game losing streak, have lost 11 of their last 13, and have just two win against KenPom top-100 teams.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) Game Day Feed
