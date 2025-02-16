Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Notre Dame | Game 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After delivering a beatdown to NC State for their third win in a row, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, heading up north to take on Notre Dame.
The Cardinals got back star point guard Chucky Hepburn (groin) for their matchup at the Wolfpack, as well as starting center James Scott (mouth). As a result, UofL produced a wire-to-wire 91-66 blowout, and have now won 13 of their last 14 since opening up the season 6-5.
As for the Fighting Irish, year two under head coach Micah Shrewsberry has had some ups and down. While Notre Dame is in the middle of their best season in four years, they still have lost eight of their last 12. Although they are coming off of a 97-94 double overtime win at Boston College.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC) Game Day Feed
