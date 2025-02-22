Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State | Game 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a few extra days off from their previous matchup at Notre Dame, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, hosting Florida State for their second of three ACC rematches this season.
With the postseason on the horizon, the Cardinals are back to being one of the hottest teams in the ACC. They're on a four-game winning streak, winning by an average margin of 19.0 points, and have won 14 of their last 15 since starting the season at 6-5.
As for the Seminoles, things have not gone as well for them since falling 90-76 back on Dec. 21 in their first meeting with Louisville. Not only have they gone just 7-6 since then, back on Feb. 3, FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton announced that he would be retiring following the season.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Florida State Seminoles (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
