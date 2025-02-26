Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia Tech | Game 28
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Riding a five-game winning streak and having won 15 of their last 16, the Louisville men's basketball program will put that momentum to the test in Blacksburg, traveling to Virginia Tech for their final true road game of the 2024-25 season.
The Cardinals are coming off of a close 89-81 win over Florida State on Saturday, completing the regular season sweep over the Seminoles. With just four games left in the regular season, Louisville just need one more win (or one more loss by either SMU or Wake Forest) to clinch a double bye for the ACC Tournament.
As for the Hokies, their 2024-25 campaign has not gone the way some expected, and it has fifth-year head coach Mike Young on thin ice. Virginia Tech has just two wins against KenPom top-100 teams, and have not won more than two games in a row since starting the season 3-0.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Cassell Coliseum via Roanoke Times)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky