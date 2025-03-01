Louisville Report

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pitt | Game 29

The Cardinals kick off a three-game home stand to end the regular season with a rematch against the Panthers.

KFC Yum! Center interior
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of taking down Virginia Tech in their final road game of the year, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to kick off a three-game home stand to end the 2024-25 regular season, starting with a rematch against Pitt.

The Cardinals played far from their most efficient basketball against the Hokies in their last time out, but did just enough to hold them off long enough to lead Blacksburg with a 71-66 victory. With the win, Louisville also clinched a double bye in next month's ACC Tournament.

As for the Panthers, they have not been the same team since their last showdown with Louisville in mid-January. After starting the season at 12-2, Pitt has lost 10 of their last 14 games, and are coming off of a 73-67 upset loss to Georgia Tech at home.

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Pitt Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC) Game Day Feed

