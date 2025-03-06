Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cal | Game 30
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With just two games in the regular season, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set to host the two West Coast ACC newcomers this week, starting with a matchup against Cal.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 79-68 win over Pitt, one where they were led by a extraordinary effort by Chucky Hepburn. The point guard scored 37 points in the rematch, which not only set a new career-high, it tied for the seventh-most points in a game by a Cardinal in program history.
As for the Golden Bears, their first year in the ACC and second season under head coach Mark Madsen hasn't been a successful one. While they are coming off of a win against Boston College, not only has Cal lost 15 of their last 22, they are just 1-5 in games played in the Eastern Time Zone - with that lone win coming on Jan. 18 at NC State.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cal Golden Bears
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Cal Golden Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 15-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
