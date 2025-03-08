Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Stanford | Game 31

Louisville Report

The Cardinals conclude the regular season with a matchup vs. the Cardinal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the 2024-25 college basketball season began, the final game of the regular season is upon us, with the Louisville men's basketball program set to face ACC newcomer Stanford before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament.

Led by first year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals are as hot as any team in the sport right now, having won eight in a row and 18 of their last 19 games. Most recently, UofL took down Stanford's rival Cal 85-68 this past Wednesday night, powered by a 35-point performance from Terrence Edwards Jr.

As for the Cardinal, while they haven't been as dominant, year one in the ACC has still been a success. Under fellow first year head coach Kyle Smith, Stanford has won their most conference games since the 2017-18 season, and center Maxime Raynaud (20.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG) is putting together a First-Team All-ACC caliber year.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 ACC) Game Day Feed

