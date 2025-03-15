Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson | ACC Tournament Semifinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the first time in program history, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the ACC Tournament semifinals. Now, the only things standing between them and a trip the the league's title game is a top-15 showdown with Clemson.
Previously 0-2 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, the second-seeded and No. 13 AP-ranked Cardinals earned win No. 1 with a 75-73 takedown of seventh-seeded Stanford. ACC Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn was the hero on the other end of the court, sinking a game-winning jumper as time expired.
As for the third-seeded and No. 10 AP-ranked Tigers, they had to hold on for dear life in their semifinal matchup as well, but eventually earned a 57-54 win over sixth-seeded SMU. Chase Hunter had a team-high 21 points, while Ian Schieffelin had nine point and 12 rebounds.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (27-5, 18-2) Game Day Feed
