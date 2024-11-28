Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. West Virginia | Game 6
NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program is moving through the winner's bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis following a beatdown of No. 14 Indiana, and their reward is a matchup with former Big East rival West Virginia in the event's semifinals.
The Cardinals used a dominant second half to cruise past the Hoosiers in their Battle 4 Atlantis opener, leading by as much as 38 before settling for an 89-61 victory. It not only snapped a 16-game losing streak against ranked competition, but marked Louisville's third-largest margin of victory over an AP Top 25 squad.
As for the Mountaineers, they also earned an upset win over a highly-ranked team, taking down No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78. West Virginia trailed by nine at the half, but outscored the Bulldogs 55-40 over the second half and overtime. Javon Small went off, scoring a game-high 31 points - including 22 in the second half and overtime.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) Game Day Feed
