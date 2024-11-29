Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Oklahoma | Game 7
NASSAU, The Bahamas - It all comes down to this. After dispatching of both No. 14 Indiana and West Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program is just one victory away from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis, with only Oklahoma standing in their way.
The Cardinals needed overtime to get past the Mountaineers in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals during their last time out, but eventually secured a 79-70 win. Guard Chucky Hepburn, fresh off of nearly getting a triple-double vs. the Hoosiers, poured in a career-high 32 points against WVU.
As for the Sooners, they also had a hard-fought path to get to the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. They had to hold of a furious last minute comeback by Providence for a 79-77 win in their opener, then followed that up with an 82-77 win over No. 24 Arizona in the semifinals. Guard Jeremiah Fears has a combined 46 points over OU's first two Battle 4 Atlantis games.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed
