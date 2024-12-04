Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Ole Miss | Game 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of their trip to The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to the KFC Yum! Center, and will be taking on Ole Miss as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge
While the Cardinals might have fallen to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, they still had an overall successful outing in the event. They blasted Indiana 89-61 in their opener, then followed that up with a gritty 79-70 overtime win against West Virginia.
As for the Rebels, their second season under head coach Chris Beard has gotten off to a good start. They were able to win their first six games of the year, which included an overtime win over BYU, but most recently fell 80-78 to No. 13 Purdue in San Diego.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
