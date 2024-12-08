Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Duke | Game 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be coming off of rough loss to Ole Miss in the SEC/ACC Challenge, but their next opponent poses an even tougher challenge, as they are now set to host Duke in their ACC opener.
Playing their first game since losing Kasean Pryor to the season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals had a rough going on both sides of the floor. They shot just 33.3 percent from the floor including 5-of-30 from three, allowed the Rebels to connect on 56.7 percent of their attempts, resulting in an 86-63 defeat for back-to-back losses.
As for the Blue Devils, it's been a little bit of an up-and-down first few weeks of the season, but have proven they're one of the top teams in the country. Both of their losses are by a combined eight points to teams currently ranked in the top-five of the AP Poll, and are coming off of a big time victory over No. 2 Auburn.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Duke Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
