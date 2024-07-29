Game Day Live Blog: The Ville vs. La Familia | TBT Quarterfinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Battle of the Bluegrass has made it to The Basketball Tournament. After winning their respective regionals, the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball alumni teams - The Ville and La Familia, respectively - are set to square off in the TBT Quarterfinals.
The Ville had narrow wins over UKnighted and Sideline Cancer to kick off their TBT run, but most recently blew out Team DRC to win the Louisville Regional. Four former Cards are averaging double figures scoring up to this point, led by guard David Johnson's 16.7 per game. Russ Smith and Montrezl Harrell are each averaging 13.0 points per game as well.
As for La Familia, it's been all blowouts through three games, steamrolling 305 Ballers The Nawf and Herd That to win the Lexington Regional. Former Xavier/Green Bay standout big man Kerem Kanter is leading the way at 22.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, with guard Eric Bledsoe's 17.7 scoring averaging topping the former Wildcats on their roster.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.
No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 2 La Familia Game Day Feed
(Photo of Peyton Siva: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
