Former Louisville Assistant Dino Gaudio Expected to Plead Guilty in Extortion Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being federally charged with extortion against the Louisville men's basketball program, former Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio is expected to plead guilty.

Gaudio is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on June 4, indicating that he will indeed plead guilty to a single charge of "interstate communication with intent to extort", according to court records and first reported by WDRB's Jason Riley,

According to public documents filed by the U.S. Attorney, during a Mar. 17 visit with Louisville officials, after being informed that he would not have his contract renewed, Gaudio threatened to expose recruiting violations to the media if he did not receive a lump sum of 17 months salary.

The violations in question were the "impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts", according to a statement from Louisville.

Gaudio also sent a text to Louisville officials containing the video in question, which "traveled" over state lines according to the U.S. Attorney.

"The University and I were the victims of Coach Gaudio’s conduct and I will continue to fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations," head coach Chris Mack said in a prepared statement. "We take seriously any allegation of NCAA violations within our basketball program and will work within the NCAA processes to fully review the allegations.”

Attorney Brian Butler, who is representing Gaudio, told reporters that his client "said things that he shouldn't have sad that he regrets saying", and that "he intends to take full responsibility for those comments".

Louisville had gone 57-28 in Gaudio's three years as an assistant, including an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019. However, after going 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference to miss the NCAA Tournament this past season, Mack decided to make a coaching staff shakeup, letting go of both Gaudio and fellow assistant Luke Murray.

Louisville has since filled both vacant assistant coaching positions, promoting director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell and bringing on former New Zealand National Team assistant coach Ross McMains.

