Watch: Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzalez, AD Josh Heird Talk IARP Ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The waiting is finally over, and the dark cloud hanging over the Louisville men's basketball program is finally gone.

On Thursday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) released their ruling on the infractions case against the Louisville men's basketball program, and the Cardinals were able to avoid major penalties, including the dreaded postseason ban.

"Today marks the end of a long road for the University of Louisville," interim president Dr. Lori Gonzalez said "This morning the NCAA issued its decision in the case of alleged violations involving our men's basketball program. As evidenced by their decision, our position was well represented in the hearing. Now we're ready, as a program and a university, to put the past behind us and move forward."

The IARP ruled that Louisville had committed two Level I violations instead of one, but their six Level II violations were converted into five Level III violations. As a result, the Cardinals were only hit with two years of probation, a small reduction in recruiting days and a $5,000 fine. Most importantly, Louisville did not receive a postseason ban.

"We were hopeful for a positive outcome through this process and that's what we received today," athletic director Josh Heird said. "That said, let's not forget the impact these allegations in this lengthy process have had on this university, this program, and this fanbase. It should be noted that former and current players, coaches, staff and their families have all been significantly impacted because of these allegations.

"At the end of the day, we are relieved this process is finalized, and we can now direct our full attention to the future of our men's basketball program, for our university, the local community, and our loyal and passionate fans. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter."

Following the IARP's ruling, Gonzalez and Heird took time to meet with the media. They discussed their initial reactions to the ruling, the impact case had on Louisville it had over the lengthy waiting period, their optimism for the future, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

(Photo of Josh Heird: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

