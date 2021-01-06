FootballBasketballOther Sports
Louisville Men's Basketball's Matchup vs. Georgia Tech Postponed

The Cardinals' weekend game vs. the Yellow Jackets is getting pushed back due to COVID-19
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Not even one week into the new year, and the Louisville men's basketball program once again finds themselves at the mercy of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Cardinals' home matchup with Georgia Tech, originally slated to be played on Saturday, Jan. 9, has been postponed.

The league stated that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Yellow Jackets' program. A makeup date has yet to be determined per Georgia Tech.

This isn't necessarily coming as a surprise, as Georgia Tech announced Tuesday that they were pausing all team activities due to COVID-19 related protocols. Their matchup with Notre Dame, which was supposed to take place later that night, was also postponed.

Louisville is no stranger to program pauses themselves, as they also had to conduct one last month. As a result, the Cardinals had to cancel their matchup with UNC Greensboro, and postpone their games vs. NC State and Wisconsin, with the latter eventually getting rescheduled and played.

Louisville currently sports a 7-1 on the season, with a 2-0 record in ACC play. They are set to take the court next against Virginia Tech, with tipoff scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

