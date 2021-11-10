Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 72, Southern 60

    The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Southern.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program tipped off the 2021-22 season in the right direction, coming away with a 72-60 victory over Southern.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville is now 2-0 all-time against Southern with both wins coming in the KFC Yum! Center.
      • The Cardinals are 10-0 all-time against teams from the SWAC.
    • The Cardinals have now won 18 consecutive season openers and 27 of their last 28.
      • Louisville is 75-33 all-time in season opening contests.
    • Tuesday's victory makes it 21 straight victories for the Cardinals in home openers.
    • Louisville has won 59 straight home games in the month of November, a streak that spans the last 29 years.
      • The Cards are 46-0 in the KFC Yum! Center in November.
    • The Cardinals held Southern to just 30.9 percent (21-of-68) shooting on the night, including just 28.9 percent (11-for-38) in the second half.
    • Louisville had three stretches where it held Southern scoreless for more than three minutes (3:16, 4:05, 4:43).
    • The Cardinals put together a pair of runs of eight or more, outscoring the Jaguars 13-0 late in the first half and 8-0 midway through the second.
    • Louisville pulled down 54 rebounds in the victory.
      • The Cardinals had just one game last season with more than 50 rebounds (56 vs. Georgia Tech).
    • UofL had 18 rebounds on the offensive end on Tuesday, making it eight straight games dating back to last season with at least 12 offensive boards.
    • Louisville got 43 points off its bench in the win, the most for the Cardinals since they also got 43 against NC State on Feb. 1, 2020.

    Player Notes:

    • Noah Locke finished with 16 points and four rebounds in his Louisville debut.
      • The 16 points are tied for 11th-most all-time by a player making his UofL debut.
    • Samuell Williamson closed out the night with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
      • It was the fifth double-double of Williamson's career.
      • Williamson has now tallied double-digit rebounds in six of his last eight games dating back to last season.
    • Matt Cross closed the night with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in his first game with the Cardinals.
      • The 15 points are tied for 13th-most all-time in a Louisville debut.
    • Malik Williams matched his career high with 13 rebounds in the victory.

    NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

    (Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

