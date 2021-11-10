Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 72, Southern 60

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Southern.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program tipped off the 2021-22 season in the right direction, coming away with a 72-60 victory over Southern.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 2-0 all-time against Southern with both wins coming in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 10-0 all-time against teams from the SWAC.

The Cardinals have now won 18 consecutive season openers and 27 of their last 28. Louisville is 75-33 all-time in season opening contests.

Tuesday's victory makes it 21 straight victories for the Cardinals in home openers.

Louisville has won 59 straight home games in the month of November, a streak that spans the last 29 years. The Cards are 46-0 in the KFC Yum! Center in November.

The Cardinals held Southern to just 30.9 percent (21-of-68) shooting on the night, including just 28.9 percent (11-for-38) in the second half.

Louisville had three stretches where it held Southern scoreless for more than three minutes (3:16, 4:05, 4:43).

The Cardinals put together a pair of runs of eight or more, outscoring the Jaguars 13-0 late in the first half and 8-0 midway through the second.

Louisville pulled down 54 rebounds in the victory. The Cardinals had just one game last season with more than 50 rebounds (56 vs. Georgia Tech).

UofL had 18 rebounds on the offensive end on Tuesday, making it eight straight games dating back to last season with at least 12 offensive boards.

Louisville got 43 points off its bench in the win, the most for the Cardinals since they also got 43 against NC State on Feb. 1, 2020.

Player Notes:

Noah Locke finished with 16 points and four rebounds in his Louisville debut. The 16 points are tied for 11th-most all-time by a player making his UofL debut.

Samuell Williamson closed out the night with 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. It was the fifth double-double of Williamson's career. Williamson has now tallied double-digit rebounds in six of his last eight games dating back to last season.

Matt Cross closed the night with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in his first game with the Cardinals. The 15 points are tied for 13th-most all-time in a Louisville debut.

Malik Williams matched his career high with 13 rebounds in the victory.

Gallery:

25 Gallery 25 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter