Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 73, Detroit Mercy 67

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Detroit Mercy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a 14-point second half completely disappearing, Louisville was able to hold off Detroit Mercy long enough to conclude their home-stand with a 73-67 victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 7-1 all-time against Detroit Mercy, including a perfect 6-0 mark against the Titans in Louisville.

The Cardinals are now 48-1 in the KFC Yum! Center during the month of November.

Louisville put together a strong offensive showing in the first half for the second straight game.

UofL shot 58.1 percent (18-of-31) over the first 20 minutes on Saturday after shooting 58.6 percent in the opening half of Monday’s win over Navy.

The Cardinals closed out the first half on an 11-0 run and then scored the opening seven points of the second half.

The 18-0 run was the largest of the season for Louisville and took the Cardinals from down 35-31 to their largest lead of the game at 49-35.



UofL held Detroit Mercy scoreless for a span of 7:34 across the two halves.

Louisville won the rebounding battle 37-33 on Saturday, just the second time the Cardinals have had more rebounds than the opposition through four games.

The Cardinals grabbed double digit offensive rebounds for the second time on the year (Southern).

UofL held the Titans to just 40.7 percent (24-for-59) from the field for the game.

Louisville has held all four opponents under 43 percent from the field this season.

Louisville tallied nine steals in the win, the third time in four games the Cardinals have picked up at least nine.

Player Notes:

Dre Davis came up one rebound short of his first career double-double, tallying 18 points and a career-best nine rebounds.

Davis had scored just 11 points through Louisville’s first three games entering Saturday.



Saturday was the ninth double-figure scoring game of Davis’ career.



Davis is the third different player to lead the Cardinals in scoring through four games.

Noah Locke finished in double figures for the fourth consecutive game, going for 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Malik Williams was also one rebound shy of a double-double, posting 11 points and nine boards.

The 11 points were a season-high for Williams and the 24th game of his career in double figures.



Williams has grabbed at least nine rebounds in three of UofL’s four games this season.

After going scoreless against Navy, El Ellis recorded a season-high eight points.

Gallery

36 Gallery 36 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

