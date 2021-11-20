Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 73, Detroit Mercy 67
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Detroit Mercy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a 14-point second half completely disappearing, Louisville was able to hold off Detroit Mercy long enough to conclude their home-stand with a 73-67 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 7-1 all-time against Detroit Mercy, including a perfect 6-0 mark against the Titans in Louisville.
- The Cardinals are now 48-1 in the KFC Yum! Center during the month of November.
- Louisville put together a strong offensive showing in the first half for the second straight game.
- UofL shot 58.1 percent (18-of-31) over the first 20 minutes on Saturday after shooting 58.6 percent in the opening half of Monday’s win over Navy.
- The Cardinals closed out the first half on an 11-0 run and then scored the opening seven points of the second half.
- The 18-0 run was the largest of the season for Louisville and took the Cardinals from down 35-31 to their largest lead of the game at 49-35.
- UofL held Detroit Mercy scoreless for a span of 7:34 across the two halves.
- Louisville won the rebounding battle 37-33 on Saturday, just the second time the Cardinals have had more rebounds than the opposition through four games.
- The Cardinals grabbed double digit offensive rebounds for the second time on the year (Southern).
- UofL held the Titans to just 40.7 percent (24-for-59) from the field for the game.
- Louisville has held all four opponents under 43 percent from the field this season.
- Louisville tallied nine steals in the win, the third time in four games the Cardinals have picked up at least nine.
Player Notes:
- Dre Davis came up one rebound short of his first career double-double, tallying 18 points and a career-best nine rebounds.
- Davis had scored just 11 points through Louisville’s first three games entering Saturday.
- Saturday was the ninth double-figure scoring game of Davis’ career.
- Davis is the third different player to lead the Cardinals in scoring through four games.
- Noah Locke finished in double figures for the fourth consecutive game, going for 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
- Malik Williams was also one rebound shy of a double-double, posting 11 points and nine boards.
- The 11 points were a season-high for Williams and the 24th game of his career in double figures.
- Williams has grabbed at least nine rebounds in three of UofL’s four games this season.
- After going scoreless against Navy, El Ellis recorded a season-high eight points.
Gallery
36 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
