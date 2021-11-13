Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Furman 80, Louisville 72
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Furman.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered a monumental loss against Furman, falling 80-72 in overtime for their first November home loss in nearly five decades.
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 4-1 all-time against Furman.
- The loss snaps a 59 game winning streak in November home games, including a 46-0 mark in the KFC Yum! Center.
- Louisville attempted 29 three-pointers on Friday after putting up 28 in Tuesday's season opener.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over just seven times in the loss.
- Louisville shot the basketball well during the opening half, knocking own 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) from the field over the first 20 minutes.
- The Cardinals erased an 11-point deficit in the first half, trailing 26-15 with 9:28 left in the half before taking a 39-35 edge into the locker room at halftime.
- UofL held Furman scoreless for periods of 3:42 and 5:55 giving it five stretches of three minutes or more of holding the opponent scoreless in the first two games.
Player Notes
- Noah Locke led the Cardinals in scoring for the second consecutive game, tallying 20 points in the loss.
- Locke had three games with at least 20 points during his three seasons at Florida.
- Jae;Lyn Withers came up just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.
- Malik Williams scored just three points but grabbed 10 rebounds, his second straight game with double digit rebounds.
- Mason Faulkner filled up the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds and seven assists.
- Faulkner had 28 games with at least six assists during his two seasons at Western Carolina prior to Louisville.
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
(Photo of Matt Cross: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)
