Highlights, Photos and Notes: Furman 80, Louisville 72

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Furman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered a monumental loss against Furman, falling 80-72 in overtime for their first November home loss in nearly five decades.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 4-1 all-time against Furman.

The loss snaps a 59 game winning streak in November home games, including a 46-0 mark in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville attempted 29 three-pointers on Friday after putting up 28 in Tuesday's season opener.

The Cardinals turned the ball over just seven times in the loss.

Louisville shot the basketball well during the opening half, knocking own 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) from the field over the first 20 minutes.

The Cardinals erased an 11-point deficit in the first half, trailing 26-15 with 9:28 left in the half before taking a 39-35 edge into the locker room at halftime.

UofL held Furman scoreless for periods of 3:42 and 5:55 giving it five stretches of three minutes or more of holding the opponent scoreless in the first two games.

Player Notes

Noah Locke led the Cardinals in scoring for the second consecutive game, tallying 20 points in the loss. Locke had three games with at least 20 points during his three seasons at Florida.

Jae;Lyn Withers came up just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Malik Williams scored just three points but grabbed 10 rebounds, his second straight game with double digit rebounds.

Mason Faulkner filled up the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds and seven assists. Faulkner had 28 games with at least six assists during his two seasons at Western Carolina prior to Louisville.



Gallery:

37 Gallery 37 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

(Photo of Matt Cross: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter