    • November 13, 2021
    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Furman 80, Louisville 72

    The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Furman.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered a monumental loss against Furman, falling 80-72 in overtime for their first November home loss in nearly five decades.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville is now 4-1 all-time against Furman.
    • The loss snaps a 59 game winning streak in November home games, including a 46-0 mark in the KFC Yum! Center.
    • Louisville attempted 29 three-pointers on Friday after putting up 28 in Tuesday's season opener.
    • The Cardinals turned the ball over just seven times in the loss.
    • Louisville shot the basketball well during the opening half, knocking own 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) from the field over the first 20 minutes.
    • The Cardinals erased an 11-point deficit in the first half, trailing 26-15 with 9:28 left in the half before taking a 39-35 edge into the locker room at halftime.
    • UofL held Furman scoreless for periods of 3:42 and 5:55 giving it five stretches of three minutes or more of holding the opponent scoreless in the first two games.

    Player Notes

    • Noah Locke led the Cardinals in scoring for the second consecutive game, tallying 20 points in the loss.
      • Locke had three games with at least 20 points during his three seasons at Florida.
    • Jae;Lyn Withers came up just one rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.
    • Malik Williams scored just three points but grabbed 10 rebounds, his second straight game with double digit rebounds.
    • Mason Faulkner filled up the stat sheet with six points, five rebounds and seven assists.
      • Faulkner had 28 games with at least six assists during his two seasons at Western Carolina prior to Louisville.

    Gallery
    37 Images

    NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

    (Photo of Matt Cross: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

