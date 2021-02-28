Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 80, Duke 73

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 80-73 win at Duke.

DURHAM, N.C. - Needing a crucial win for both the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, Louisville got what they needed and escaped Cameron Indoor Stadium with an 80-73 overtime win over Duke.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

With the overtime win over Duke, Louisville now trails 9-10 in its' series against Duke, with the Cardinals winning five of the last eight matchups.

UofL beat Duke 70-65 in Louisville earlier this season (01-23-21) as Carlik Jones led the Cardinals with 24 points and five assists.

The Cardinals are only the second team in the last 12 seasons to sweep Duke in the regular season over the last 12 seasons. North Carolina also did it in 2018-19.

Following tonight's win, it's the first time the Cardinals have defeated the Blue Devils twice in the same season in school history.

Louisville's two-game winning streak against Duke is the first since UofL won on Feb. 20, 2016 and again on Jan. 14, 2017.

On UofL's last visit to Durham, Louisville prevailed 79-73 at then-No. 3/3 Duke in just the fifth top-three road victory in UofL history.

The Cardinals played their first overtime game since a 73-68 win at Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, 2020. The Cardinals are now 86-53 all-time in overtime contests and are 3-4 under head coach Chris Mack. Louisville is 3-5 in their last eight overtime contests,

Louisville picked up its 32nd ACC road win in its seventh year in the league is the fourth-most in the ACC in that period.

The 80 points scored versus Duke tonight was a season high for the Cardinals in ACC play.

The Cardinals own the best winning percentage against Duke head coach Mike Kryzyzewski at .600 (9-6).

The Cardinals scored 20 of their 36 first-half points in the paint, and recorded 44 of their 80 points in that area.

UofL dominated the glass 41-33, improving to 11-1 when out-rebounding the opposition this season.

Louisville held a 36-26 advantage at the half and improved to 12-1 this season when taking the lead into the locker room.

With 15 offensive rebounds versus Duke, the Cardinals have recorded 65 in the last four games.

Player Notes

Carlik Jones extended his school record by scoring in double figures in his first 17 games as a Cardinal. He tallied a team high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and added xx assists for his 100th scoring in double figures during his collegiate career. His 25 points equaled his previous career best versus Miami on Jan. 16. Jones also scored 24 points in the previous meeting against Duke this season. It's the fifth time he's scored 20 or more points this season. With a pair of steals, Jones has collected 22 in the last 10 games.

extended his school record by scoring in double figures in his first 17 games as a Cardinal. He tallied a team high 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and added xx assists for his 100th scoring in double figures during his collegiate career. Jae'Lyn Withers scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Duke. He connected on 6-of-10 shots from the floor and 1-of-3 shots from behind the arc. He's hit 3-of-5 3-pointers in the last two contests. In his last two contests, Withers is averaging 14.0 ppg and 9.0 rpg.

scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Duke. He connected on 6-of-10 shots from the floor and 1-of-3 shots from behind the arc. He's hit 3-of-5 3-pointers in the last two contests. With 10 rebounds versus Duke , Samuell Williamson grabbed double-figure rebounds for the sixth time this season and the fourth time in the last five games. He has grabbed six or more rebounds in 12 of the 16 games that he's appeared in this season. Williamson registered hisfourth career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, recording his first since achieving one versus Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, 2021.

Samuell Williamson grabbed double-figure rebounds for the sixth time this season and the fourth time in the last five games. He has grabbed six or more rebounds in 12 of the 16 games that he's appeared in this season.

Gallery

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Natalie Ledonne via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

