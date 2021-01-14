Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 77-65 win at Wake Forest

WINSTON- SALEM, N.C - Powered by double-doubles from Carlik Jones & Samuell Williamson, Louisville extended their undefeated run in conference play with a 77-65 win over Wake Forest.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 8-2 all-time against Wake Forest and 3-1 against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem. The Cardinals have now won four straight in the series and six of the last seven.

The Cardinals are now 4-0 in conference play, their best start since winning their first eight to start the 2008-09 season.

UofL's last 4-0 start in conference play with three road wins was 1992-93 when it started with road wins at USF, Charlotte and Southern Miss, and a home win against VCU.

Louisville shot 50.9 percent (29-for-57) from the field in the victory, the best shooting night in conference play this season. It was the best shooting percentage for the Cardinals against an ACC foe since finishing at 51 percent in a win over Virginia last February.

UofL outrebounded Wake Forest 36-31, the sixth straight conference game in which the Cardinals have won the rebounding battle dating back to last season.

Wake Forest scored the first five points of the game and led 9-5 before a 16-0 run gave the Cardinals the lead for good. The 16 unanswered points marked the largest run of the season for the Cardinals, surpassing the previous high of 14 straight against Evansville in the season opener.

Louisville took its first lead at 10-9 and led for the final 35:35 of the contest.

The Cardinals' 44 points in the paint and 21 fastbreak points on Wednesday were the most in their four conference games this season. It was the most against an ACC opponent in both categories since finishing with 44 paint points and 23 fastbreak points in the win at Duke last January. The 21 fastbreak points were a season-high total.

Louisville started fast from the three-point line on Wednesday, knocking down its first five shots from outside.

Carlik Jones and Samuell Williamson each registered double-doubles on Wednesday, the second time this season a pair of Cardinals have done so in the same game. Williamson and each had double-doubles in the win at Pitt.



Player Notes

Carlik Jones turned in the best game of his Louisville career, posting 23 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. The 23 points were a season-best for Jones, his second 20-point outing of the season and 28th of his collegiate career. Jones is the first Louisville guard with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since Terry Rozier finished with 22 and 10 in a 69-56 win against Pittsburgh on Feb. 11, 2015. The 23 points are the most by a UofL guard with 10 or more rebounds since Larry O'Bannon had 25 points and 11 boards in an 85-51 win versus North Carolina A&T on Dec. 14, 2004.

Samuell Williamson recorded the second double-double of his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Williamson came within two points of his career high set in the season opener against Evansville. The 11 rebounds were one shy of his career high of 12 done at Pitt in December. Williamson entered the night just 4-of-15 from three on the season, but made 3-of-4 in the victory. Williamson had not made multiple three-pointers in any of his previous 38 games in a Louisville uniform.

Dre Davis matched Williamson's point total with 15 in the victory. The 15 points were the most in ACC play for Davis. It was the first double-digit scoring night for Davis since scoring a career-best 21 against Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.

David Johnson finished with just five points, his second-lowest output of the season, but picked up a career-high nine assists. Johnson's nine assists led to 23 Louisville points on the night.

Charles Minlend made his Louisville debut on Wednesday, stepping on the floor for a minute in the first half.

