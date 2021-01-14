Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 77, Wake Forest 65
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 77-65 win at Wake Forest
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C - Powered by double-doubles from Carlik Jones & Samuell Williamson, Louisville extended their undefeated run in conference play with a 77-65 win over Wake Forest.
Team Notes
- Louisville improved to 8-2 all-time against Wake Forest and 3-1 against the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem.
- The Cardinals have now won four straight in the series and six of the last seven.
- The Cardinals are now 4-0 in conference play, their best start since winning their first eight to start the 2008-09 season.
- UofL's last 4-0 start in conference play with three road wins was 1992-93 when it started with road wins at USF, Charlotte and Southern Miss, and a home win against VCU.
- Louisville shot 50.9 percent (29-for-57) from the field in the victory, the best shooting night in conference play this season.
- It was the best shooting percentage for the Cardinals against an ACC foe since finishing at 51 percent in a win over Virginia last February.
- UofL outrebounded Wake Forest 36-31, the sixth straight conference game in which the Cardinals have won the rebounding battle dating back to last season.
- Wake Forest scored the first five points of the game and led 9-5 before a 16-0 run gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
- The 16 unanswered points marked the largest run of the season for the Cardinals, surpassing the previous high of 14 straight against Evansville in the season opener.
- Louisville took its first lead at 10-9 and led for the final 35:35 of the contest.
- The Cardinals' 44 points in the paint and 21 fastbreak points on Wednesday were the most in their four conference games this season.
- It was the most against an ACC opponent in both categories since finishing with 44 paint points and 23 fastbreak points in the win at Duke last January.
- The 21 fastbreak points were a season-high total.
- Louisville started fast from the three-point line on Wednesday, knocking down its first five shots from outside.
- Carlik Jones and Samuell Williamson each registered double-doubles on Wednesday, the second time this season a pair of Cardinals have done so in the same game.
- Williamson and each had double-doubles in the win at Pitt.
Player Notes
- Carlik Jones turned in the best game of his Louisville career, posting 23 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
- The 23 points were a season-best for Jones, his second 20-point outing of the season and 28th of his collegiate career.
- Jones is the first Louisville guard with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since Terry Rozier finished with 22 and 10 in a 69-56 win against Pittsburgh on Feb. 11, 2015.
- The 23 points are the most by a UofL guard with 10 or more rebounds since Larry O'Bannon had 25 points and 11 boards in an 85-51 win versus North Carolina A&T on Dec. 14, 2004.
- Samuell Williamson recorded the second double-double of his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
- Williamson came within two points of his career high set in the season opener against Evansville.
- The 11 rebounds were one shy of his career high of 12 done at Pitt in December.
- Williamson entered the night just 4-of-15 from three on the season, but made 3-of-4 in the victory.
- Williamson had not made multiple three-pointers in any of his previous 38 games in a Louisville uniform.
- Dre Davis matched Williamson's point total with 15 in the victory.
- The 15 points were the most in ACC play for Davis.
- It was the first double-digit scoring night for Davis since scoring a career-best 21 against Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.
- David Johnson finished with just five points, his second-lowest output of the season, but picked up a career-high nine assists.
- Johnson's nine assists led to 23 Louisville points on the night.
- Charles Minlend made his Louisville debut on Wednesday, stepping on the floor for a minute in the first half.
