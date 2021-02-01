Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 74-58 win vs. Georgia Tech.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to a pair of career days from both David Johnson and Samuell Williamson, Louisville got back in the win column for a decisive 74-58 win over Georgia Tech.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 23-14 all-time against Georgia Tech, with a 14-4 record against the Yellow Jackets in Louisville. The Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two programs.

UofL shot just 38.9 percent (28-for-72) from the field, its lowest shooting percentage in a victory this season. The 72 field goal attempts were a season high and the most by the Cardinals since attempting 78 shots in a 102-71 victory over Texas Southern on Dec. 10, 2016.

The Cardinals knocked down seven three-pointers in the win, one shy of their season-high.

Louisville outrebounded Georgia Tech 56-39 on Monday. The 56 rebounds are the most for the Cardinals since grabbing 60 against Jacksonville State on Nov. 17, 2014.

UofL grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, its most since getting 28 against Texas Southern on Dec. 10, 2016. The Cardinals turned the 20 offensive boards into a season high 20 second chance points. The 20 second chance points are the most for the Cardinals since tallying 23 in a 104-54 victory over Southern on Nov. 13, 2018.

No FG in last 6:36 of first half (12-3 UL run)

Louisville got 24 points off its bench on Monday, two shy of its season-best total of 26 in the season opener against Evansville.

The Cardinals held Georgia Tech to just 32.4 percent (22-for-68) shooting on the day, the lowest for an ACC opponent against Louisville this season. Georgia Tech is the eighth UofL opponent to shoot under 40 percent this season and the fifth to shoot below 35 percent.

David Johnson (24 points/10 rebounds) and Samuell Williamson (20 points/18 rebounds) are the first Louisville teammates to finish with at least 20 and 10 in the same game since Montrezl Harrell and Terry Rozier did so on Feb. 11, 2015 against Pittsburgh.

Player Notes

David Johnson set a career high with 24 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Johnson set career highs in three-point makes (6) and attempts (11) in the win, making one more three-pointer than he hit during the 2019-20 season. Johnson was 9-for-20 overall for the game, career highs in makes and attempts from the field as well.

Samuell Williamson turned in the best game of his Louisville career with 20 points and 18 rebounds coming off the bench, both career highs. Williamson is the only player in Division I to grab at least 18 rebounds and score at least 20 points off the bench against a Power Five opponent in more than 11 years. The last time a Louisville player had at least 18 rebounds with at least 20 points was Clifford Rozier (20 points/18 rebounds) at Houston on Feb. 21, 1993. The double-double is the third of the season for Williamson. Williamson has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four games this season, including back-to-back contests. Williamson knocked down his only three-point attempt on the day, his first make from outside since hitting three at Wake Forest on Jan. 13.

Carlik Jones filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jones has been in double figures in every game he has played this season. The eight assists are the most for Jones in a Louisville uniform.

Gabe Wiznitzer saw the most action of his young collegiate career on Monday, playing a career-high 16 minutes with four points and a career best six rebounds.

Gallery

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier-Journal's Michael Clevinger via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

