Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 75, Western Kentucky 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Forcing 21 turnovers and shooting 44% from beyond the arc, Louisville was able to extend their win streak over Western Kentucky in blowout fashion, downing the Hilltoppers 75-54.

Team Notes:

The Cardinals started Quinn Slazinski (F), Dre Davis (F), Jae'Lyn Withers (C), Carlik Jones (G) and David Johnson (G). This lineup is 3-0 this season.

Louisville has won 84 of its lasts 88 non-conference games at home in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 43-39 and have won the last nine, including a 71-54 win last year in Nashville. The first game was Jan. 20, 1926, a 28-27 win at home for the Cards.

Jae'Lyn Withers scored 20 points versus PVAM followed by Dre Davis notching 21 points versus WKU, marking the first back-to-back games with Louisville freshmen scoring 20+ since Juan Palacios scored 20 at Houston and 23 versus TCU Jan. 5-8, 2005.

Last year, the No. 2 ranked Cardinals were led by Jordan Nwora's 25 points and five rebounds with Dwayne Sutton adding 15 points and seven boards. The Toppers were led by Taveion Hollingsworth's 16 points.

The Cardinals had a season-high nine steals against WKU.

Louisville beats Western Kentucky 75-54 for its 25th consecutive win versus Conference USA opponents and ninth straight win versus the Hilltoppers

The Cards had the largest deficit of the season when they trailed WKU by eight points (25-17) at 9:02 in the first half.

Louisville and Western are ranked No. 6 and No. 7 respectively for Most 20-Win Seasons in NCAA history with Louisville clocking in at 48 and WKU at 46.

The Cardinals have had three or more players hit double digits in all four games this season.

Player Notes:

Carlik Jones tied his season high with 18 points against the Toppers. He had 18 in the Evansville game.

Dre Davis hit a career high 21 points against WKU, a mark he previously set with 12 versus Prairie View.

Jae'Lyn Withers ties his season-, career-high with nine rebounds, he had nine against Prairie View.

David Johnson set a career-high with eight assists against WKU, breaking his previous best of eight at Clemson 2/15/20)

JJ Traynor ties his career-high with five boards versus WKU, the same tally he had against Evansville.

Coming into the season Carlik Jones is ranked No. 10 (1,570) in the top career scorers in College Basketball in 2020-21. WKU's Taveion Hollingsworth is No. 12 (1,513)

Coming into the season, Charles Bassey was the national leader in career rebounding averaged at 9.8 per game. He is averaging 10 rpg after the first three games of the season and had 19 tonight.

Western Kentucky has 1,045 straight games and the longest active streak of consecutive games with a made three pointer.

Noah and Rick Stansbury are one of 17 father-son-coach-player combinations in Division I.

