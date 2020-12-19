Highlights, Photos & Notes: Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 85-48 loss to Wisconsin.
(Photo of Samuell Williamson, Jonathan Davis: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
MADISON, Wis. - Taking the court for the first time in 18 days and short their best player, Louisville found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 85-48.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes
- Louisville is now 1-1 all-time against Wisconsin, having won the only previous meeting in 1978.
- The 37-point margin of defeat is the largest for the Cardinals since losing 99-59 at Xavier on Feb. 13, 1956.
- Louisville's 48 points were its fewest since tallying just 46 in a loss at Virginia on March 5, 2016.
- The Cardinals trailed 44-18 at halftime, the largest halftime deficit in program history, surpassing the previous high of 23 (39-16) against Pitt on March 8, 2006.
- Wisconsin made 16 three-pointers, tied for the fourth-most by a Louisville opponent.
- The Badgers shot 54.4 percent (31-for-57), the highest allowed by Louisville since Florida State finished at 55.2 percent last January.
Player Notes:
- David Johnson led the Cardinals with 12 points in the loss.
- Johnson has scored in double figures in each of the last three games.
- This is the first time Johnson has been the team's leading scorer this season.
- Quinn Slazinski set a career-high with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
- Slazinski has scored in double figures in three of the five games this season.
- JJ Traynor recorded eight points off the bench, knocking down a pair of three-pointers.
- Samuell Williamson finished with seven points and a career-best seven rebounds in his first action after missing the last two games due to injury.
Gallery:
20 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Mary Langenfeld of USA TODAY Sports.
