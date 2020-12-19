FootballBasketballOther Sports
Highlights, Photos & Notes: Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 85-48 loss to Wisconsin.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Samuell Williamson, Jonathan Davis: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)

MADISON, Wis. - Taking the court for the first time in 18 days and short their best player, Louisville found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 85-48.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

  • Louisville is now 1-1 all-time against Wisconsin, having won the only previous meeting in 1978.
  • The 37-point margin of defeat is the largest for the Cardinals since losing 99-59 at Xavier on Feb. 13, 1956.
  • Louisville's 48 points were its fewest since tallying just 46 in a loss at Virginia on March 5, 2016.
  • The Cardinals trailed 44-18 at halftime, the largest halftime deficit in program history, surpassing the previous high of 23 (39-16) against Pitt on March 8, 2006.
  • Wisconsin made 16 three-pointers, tied for the fourth-most by a Louisville opponent.
  • The Badgers shot 54.4 percent (31-for-57), the highest allowed by Louisville since Florida State finished at 55.2 percent last January.

Player Notes:

  • David Johnson led the Cardinals with 12 points in the loss.
    • Johnson has scored in double figures in each of the last three games.
    • This is the first time Johnson has been the team's leading scorer this season.
  • Quinn Slazinski set a career-high with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
    • Slazinski has scored in double figures in three of the five games this season.
  • JJ Traynor recorded eight points off the bench, knocking down a pair of three-pointers.
  • Samuell Williamson finished with seven points and a career-best seven rebounds in his first action after missing the last two games due to injury.

Gallery:

USATSI_15334805_168388606_lowres
20
Gallery
20 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Mary Langenfeld of USA TODAY Sports.

