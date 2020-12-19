Highlights, Photos & Notes: Wisconsin 85, Louisville 48

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 85-48 loss to Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. - Taking the court for the first time in 18 days and short their best player, Louisville found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 85-48.

Team Notes

Louisville is now 1-1 all-time against Wisconsin, having won the only previous meeting in 1978.

The 37-point margin of defeat is the largest for the Cardinals since losing 99-59 at Xavier on Feb. 13, 1956.

Louisville's 48 points were its fewest since tallying just 46 in a loss at Virginia on March 5, 2016.

The Cardinals trailed 44-18 at halftime, the largest halftime deficit in program history, surpassing the previous high of 23 (39-16) against Pitt on March 8, 2006.

Wisconsin made 16 three-pointers, tied for the fourth-most by a Louisville opponent.

The Badgers shot 54.4 percent (31-for-57), the highest allowed by Louisville since Florida State finished at 55.2 percent last January.

Player Notes:

David Johnson led the Cardinals with 12 points in the loss. Johnson has scored in double figures in each of the last three games. This is the first time Johnson has been the team's leading scorer this season.

Quinn Slazinski set a career-high with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Slazinski has scored in double figures in three of the five games this season.

JJ Traynor recorded eight points off the bench, knocking down a pair of three-pointers.

Samuell Williamson finished with seven points and a career-best seven rebounds in his first action after missing the last two games due to injury.

