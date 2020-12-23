Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 64, Pitt 54

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 64-54 win at Pitt.

(Photo of David Johnson: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

PITTSBURGH - Traveling up to Pitt for their first game in ACC play, the Louisville Cardinals were able to hold off the Panthers and escape with a 64-54 victory.

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 20-6 all-time against Pitt, winning its fourth straight over the Panthers and 16th in the last 17 tries. The Cardinals are 9-2 in Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

UofL won its conference opener for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons, and its first conference road game for the 11th time in the last 14 years.

Louisville held Pitt to just 54 points, the Panthers lowest point total of the season. Pitt had not scored less than 67 points in any of its first six games. Tuesday was the 11th time the Cardinals have held an ACC opponent under 60 points during Chris Mack's tenure, improving to 10-1 in those contests.

While the Cardinals finished the night at just 47.1 percent (24-for-51) from the field, Louisville was excellent inside the three-point line. UofL made 20-of-34 (58.8 percent) of its two-point attempts in the victory. David Johnson, Dre Davis and JJ Traynor combined to go 12-for-12 from inside the arc.

The Cardinals crushed Pitt on the glass on Tuesday, outrebounding the Panthers 45-26. The rebounding edge was the largest for the Cardinals in a conference game since also finishing plus-19 in a win over Notre Dame on March 3, 2019.

Louisville grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in the win and turned them into 15 second chance points. UofL has tallied at least 15 offensive boards in three of five games this season. The 15 second chance points match the team's season high, also done against Evansville and Prairie View A&M.

Pitt shot just 28.6 percent (4-for-14) from the three-point line. The Cardinals have held four of their six opponents under 30 percent from beyond the arc this season.



Player Notes

David Johnson registered his first career double-double in Tuesday's victory, finishing with a team-high 17 points and a career-best 11 rebounds. Johnson's eight made field goals matched his career high set at Duke last season.

Samuell Williamson also tallied his first career double-double, putting together 14 points with a career-high and team-leading 12 rebounds. Williamson made just four field goals on the night, but finished with career-best numbers in both free throw makes (five) and attempts (seven).

After missing Saturday's game at Wisconsin, Carlik Jones returned Tuesday with 11 points and seven assists. Jones has scored in double figures in all five games he's played this season. The seven assists match his season high set in his Louisville debut against Evansville.

Josh Nickelberry made his season debut on Tuesday after missing the first five games due to injury. Nickelberry made one of his two shots, both three-point attempts, to finish the night with three points.



Gallery

35 Gallery 35 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

