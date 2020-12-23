Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 64, Pitt 54
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 64-54 win at Pitt.
(Photo of David Johnson: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)
PITTSBURGH - Traveling up to Pitt for their first game in ACC play, the Louisville Cardinals were able to hold off the Panthers and escape with a 64-54 victory.
Team Notes
- Louisville improved to 20-6 all-time against Pitt, winning its fourth straight over the Panthers and 16th in the last 17 tries.
- The Cardinals are 9-2 in Pitt's Petersen Events Center.
- UofL won its conference opener for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons, and its first conference road game for the 11th time in the last 14 years.
- Louisville held Pitt to just 54 points, the Panthers lowest point total of the season.
- Pitt had not scored less than 67 points in any of its first six games.
- Tuesday was the 11th time the Cardinals have held an ACC opponent under 60 points during Chris Mack's tenure, improving to 10-1 in those contests.
- While the Cardinals finished the night at just 47.1 percent (24-for-51) from the field, Louisville was excellent inside the three-point line.
- UofL made 20-of-34 (58.8 percent) of its two-point attempts in the victory.
- David Johnson, Dre Davis and JJ Traynor combined to go 12-for-12 from inside the arc.
- The Cardinals crushed Pitt on the glass on Tuesday, outrebounding the Panthers 45-26.
- The rebounding edge was the largest for the Cardinals in a conference game since also finishing plus-19 in a win over Notre Dame on March 3, 2019.
- Louisville grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in the win and turned them into 15 second chance points.
- UofL has tallied at least 15 offensive boards in three of five games this season.
- The 15 second chance points match the team's season high, also done against Evansville and Prairie View A&M.
- Pitt shot just 28.6 percent (4-for-14) from the three-point line.
- The Cardinals have held four of their six opponents under 30 percent from beyond the arc this season.
Player Notes
- David Johnson registered his first career double-double in Tuesday's victory, finishing with a team-high 17 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.
- Johnson's eight made field goals matched his career high set at Duke last season.
- Samuell Williamson also tallied his first career double-double, putting together 14 points with a career-high and team-leading 12 rebounds.
- Williamson made just four field goals on the night, but finished with career-best numbers in both free throw makes (five) and attempts (seven).
- After missing Saturday's game at Wisconsin, Carlik Jones returned Tuesday with 11 points and seven assists.
- Jones has scored in double figures in all five games he's played this season.
- The seven assists match his season high set in his Louisville debut against Evansville.
- Josh Nickelberry made his season debut on Tuesday after missing the first five games due to injury.
- Nickelberry made one of his two shots, both three-point attempts, to finish the night with three points.
