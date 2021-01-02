Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 76, Boston College 64

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 76-64 win at Boston College

(Photo of Carlik Jones: John Quackenbos via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Heading back on the road to begin the remainder of their ACC schedule, Louisville defeated Boston College to the tune of 76-64, as four starters finished in double figures.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville improved to 9-4 all-time against Boston College with its eighth victory in the last nine meetings with the Eagles. The Cardinals are now 4-2 against BC in Chestnut Hill.

UofL got off to a slow start on Saturday, trailing 10-3 four minutes into the contest. However, the Cardinals outscored Boston College 34-14 over the next 16 minutes to lead by 13 at halftime.

Louisville's 13-point halftime edge was its largest lead after 20 minutes since the season opener when the Cardinals led Evansville by 20. It was the largest halftime lead against an ACC opponent since leading Virginia by 14 at the break last February.

UofL limited BC to just 33.3 percent (17-for-51) shooting as a team on Saturday. The Cardinals have held four of their eight opponents this season to under 35 percent shooting. Boston College's 17 made field goals were the fewest by an ACC opponent against the Cardinals since Miami also made just 17 on Jan. 7, 2020. Louisville held Boston College without a field goal for a span of 8:11 stretching between the first and second half. The Eagles did not make a field goal over the final 7:04 of the first half.

The Cardinals matched their season-high with eight three-pointers on Saturday, also done against Western Kentucky, while shooting a season-best 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from beyond the arc.

Louisville controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Eagles 43-30. UofL is averaging over seven rebounds per game more than its opponents through eight games.

The Cardinals were 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) from the free throw line on Saturday, their second consecutive game shooting 80 percent or better from the foul line. Louisville is shooting better than 74 percent as a team from the stripe this season.



Player Notes

David Johnson tallied a career-high 20 points to lead the Cardinals. Johnson hit a career-best four three-pointers, all in the first half. Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds, his second-highest total of the season.

Carlik Jones stuffed the stat sheet in the win with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jones recorded the 500th assist of his collegiate career (469 at Radford). Jones has scored in double figures in every game he has played this season. Jones, who entered the day second in the ACC in assists, has had at least six in four of his seven games this season.

Samuell Williamson finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, his third double-digit scoring effort of the season and sixth of his career.

Dre Davis posted 11 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the win. Davis had scored just 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting over the last three games combined.

Quinn Slazinski recorded eight points and six rebounds. The eight points were a career-high in a conference game, while the six rebounds were one shy of his career-best total.



Gallery

34 Gallery 34 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of John Quackenbos via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

