Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 76, Boston College 64

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 76-64 win at Boston College
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Carlik Jones: John Quackenbos via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Heading back on the road to begin the remainder of their ACC schedule, Louisville defeated Boston College to the tune of 76-64, as four starters finished in double figures.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

  • Louisville improved to 9-4 all-time against Boston College with its eighth victory in the last nine meetings with the Eagles.
    • The Cardinals are now 4-2 against BC in Chestnut Hill.
  • UofL got off to a slow start on Saturday, trailing 10-3 four minutes into the contest. However, the Cardinals outscored Boston College 34-14 over the next 16 minutes to lead by 13 at halftime.
  • Louisville's 13-point halftime edge was its largest lead after 20 minutes since the season opener when the Cardinals led Evansville by 20.
    • It was the largest halftime lead against an ACC opponent since leading Virginia by 14 at the break last February.
  • UofL limited BC to just 33.3 percent (17-for-51) shooting as a team on Saturday.
    • The Cardinals have held four of their eight opponents this season to under 35 percent shooting.
    • Boston College's 17 made field goals were the fewest by an ACC opponent against the Cardinals since Miami also made just 17 on Jan. 7, 2020.
    • Louisville held Boston College without a field goal for a span of 8:11 stretching between the first and second half. The Eagles did not make a field goal over the final 7:04 of the first half.
  • The Cardinals matched their season-high with eight three-pointers on Saturday, also done against Western Kentucky, while shooting a season-best 47.1 percent (8-for-17) from beyond the arc.
  • Louisville controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Eagles 43-30.
    • UofL is averaging over seven rebounds per game more than its opponents through eight games.
  • The Cardinals were 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) from the free throw line on Saturday, their second consecutive game shooting 80 percent or better from the foul line.
    • Louisville is shooting better than 74 percent as a team from the stripe this season.

Player Notes

  • David Johnson tallied a career-high 20 points to lead the Cardinals.
    • Johnson hit a career-best four three-pointers, all in the first half.
    • Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds, his second-highest total of the season.
  • Carlik Jones stuffed the stat sheet in the win with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
    • Jones recorded the 500th assist of his collegiate career (469 at Radford).
    • Jones has scored in double figures in every game he has played this season.
    • Jones, who entered the day second in the ACC in assists, has had at least six in four of his seven games this season.
  • Samuell Williamson finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, his third double-digit scoring effort of the season and sixth of his career.
  • Dre Davis posted 11 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the win.
    • Davis had scored just 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting over the last three games combined.
  • Quinn Slazinski recorded eight points and six rebounds.
    • The eight points were a career-high in a conference game, while the six rebounds were one shy of his career-best total.

Gallery

Photo Jan 02, 12 50 15 AM
34
Gallery
34 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of John Quackenbos via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

