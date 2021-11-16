Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 77, Navy 60

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Navy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville took a step back in the right direction Monday night, responding to their upset loss to Furman with a convincing bounce back win over Navy.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville moved to 2-0 all-time against Navy in the first meeting between the two programs since 1972.

The Cardinals scored a season-high 77 points in the victory.

The 45 points in the first half were the most in any half this season.

Four Cardinals finished in double figures in scoring for the first time through three games.

UofL had its best shooting night of the young season at 56.0 percent (28-for-50), its best percentage since shooting 60.9 percent (28-for-46) versus Prairie View on Nov. 29, 2020.

Louisville finished the night with a season-best 14 steals, the most for the Cardinals since getting 15 against Georgia Tech on Feb. 8, 2018.

The Cardinals tallied 18 assists, their highest total since dishing out 19 in the 2020-21 season opener against Evansville on Nov. 25, 2020.

UofL forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 30 points. It was the most points off turnovers in a game for the Cardinals since picking up 34 against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 14, 2019.

Louisville’s defense stepped up over the final 20 minutes, holding Navy to just 32.3 percent (10-for-31) shooting in the second half.

The Cardinals limited Navy to just 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from the three-point line on Monday, the lowest three-point shooting night by a Louisville opponent since Western Kentucky show 5.9 percent (1-for-17) on Nov. 29, 2019.

Louisville got great production off its bench once again, with 38 points coming from reserves. The Cardinals are averaging 33.0 points per game off the bench through three games this season.

Player Notes:

Matt Cross came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 14 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from outside.

Samuell Williamson put in 13 points also off the bench for his second game in double figures this season.

Noah Locke was in double figures for the third consecutive game, scoring 12 points in 22 minutes.

Jae’Lyn Withers didn’t miss a shot on the night, going 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line for 11 points and matched his career high with three steals.

Mason Faulkner finished with eight points and five assists.

Faulkner has 12 assists and just two turnovers over the last two games.

Malik Williams filled the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds and a career-high five assists.

Roosevelt Wheeler made his Louisville debut with three points and three rebounds in nine minutes.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

(Photo of Jarrod West: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

