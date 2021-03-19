How Dana Evans Stacks Up Against Other Naismith Trophy Finalists

The Louisville women's basketball senior guard has a very real chance to be named as women's college basketball's top player.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball guard Dana Evans has not seen her collegiate career come to an end yet, but it already has a storied one.

The 5-foot-6 shooting guard been named the ACC Sixth Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, a WBCA All-American, and that has all been before her final season as a Cardinal.

Heading into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, her 20.0 points per game tops the Atlantic Coast Conference, her assist/turnover ratio of 2.00 is third, and her 35.3% three-point shooting percentage is eleventh.

As a result of her stellar 2020-21 season, she won ACC Player of Year for a second consecutive season, was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and appears to be the favorite, and was named an AP First Team All-American.

Outside of winning a national championship, the only real award, trophy or accolade for her to earn is to win the Naismith Trophy, which goes to the nation's top men's and women college basketball players.

The Gary, Ind. native has a very real shot at taking home home this very prestigious honor, as she was named a finalist for the award on Thursday, but it won't be easy. She is going up against three other worthy candidates for the title of "best player in women's college basketball".

South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston, UConn freshman Paige Bueckers and Kentucky junior Rhyne Howard round out the four finalists for the Naismith Women's Trophy.

How much of a shot does Evans have over Boston, Bueckers and Howard to be crowned the top player in women's hoops? Let's take a look at the stat lines for all four:

*Mobile users can scroll left & right on the table*

PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% BPG SPG Aliyah Boston 13.7 11.7 1.6 50.2% 27.5% 2.8 1.2 Paige Bueckers 19.7 4.5 6.1 53.9% 47.4% 0.4 2.2 Dana Evans 20.0 2.8 4.2 43.2% 35.3% 0.1 1.3 Rhyne Howard 20.7 7.3 3.5 44.8% 36.6% 0.8 2.3

Boston is averaging a double-double, is All-SEC First Team and on the SEC All-Defensive team, was named the SEC Tournament MVP, and even named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Bueckers is shooting nearly 50% on three-point attempts, had three straight 30-point games, set UConn's single-game assist record with 14, and was the second Big East player to win both the Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year awards

Evans has scored in double figures in 25 of 26 games played this season, 20 or more points in 17 games, has made 92% of her free throws, and is the only player in UofL program history to win four regular season conference championships.

Howard became the Wildcats all-time leader in points, rebounds and assists, and was named 2021 SEC Player of the Year for the second year in a row, becoming one of two players in program history to earn multiple player of the year honors.

All four players have a solid case to take home the award, and we will soon know who, as a winner will be decided on Saturday, Apr. 3. Bueckers appears to be the favorite, but it is by a slim margin.

No. 2 seeded Louisville will open NCAA Tournament play against fifteenth-seeded Marist on Monday, Mar. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

