How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Southern Jaguars

The Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Jaguars at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is over, and the 108th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off the 2021-22 season at home against Southern.

After going 13-7 to miss the NCAA Tournament, Louisville made some serious changes in the offseason. They brought in eight new players, two new assistant coaches, and completely overhauled their offensive system.

As for the Jaguars, they are coming off of an 8-11 season, and have been picked to finish fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference under fourth-year head coach Sean Woods. Senior guard Jaylen Saddler was tabbed as a preseason Second Team All-SWAC selection.

This will be the second all-time meeting between Louisville and Southern, with the Cardinals claiming the only meeting in the series. Thanks in part to a 20 point/seven rebound effort from Jordan Nwora, Louisville cruised to a 104-54 victory back on Nov. 13, 2018.

Southern Jaguars (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: Bally Sports South - Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Mike Gminski (analyst).

Bally Sports South - Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Mike Gminski (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70, Dish: 420, DirecTV: 646, AT&T Uverse: 1725, streaming on Bally Sports App, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 70, Dish: 420, DirecTV: 646, AT&T Uverse: 1725, streaming on Bally Sports App, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Malik Williams, Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

