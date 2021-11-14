How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Louisville men's basketball program will be looking to rebound when they continue on their four-game home-stand to start the new season and host Navy.
With head coach Chris Mack out due to suspension, on top of introducing a brand new offensive system with a plethora of newcomers, the Cardinals looked far from smooth during their first two games of the season. They squeaked by Southern 72-60, then followed that up with an 80-72 overtime loss to Furman.
As for Navy, they have had a roller coaster pair of games to open up their season. The Midshipmen were able to pull off a 66-58 season-opening win at No. 25 Virginia, but then followed that up with a 77-57 home loss to Virginia Tech.
This will be the second all-time meeting between Louisville and Navy, with the Cardinals claiming the only meeting in the series. Thanks in part to a 19 point effort from Allen Murphy, Louisville secured a 68-52 victory back on Dec. 18, 1972 in Freedom Hall.
Navy Midshipmen (1-1, 0-0 Patriot) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
- Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
