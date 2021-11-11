How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Furman Paladins

The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up the 2021-22 season with a victory against Southern, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing on their four-game homestand to start the new season, and are preparing to host Furman.

With head coach Chris Mack out due to suspension, on top of introducing a brand new offensive system with a plethora of newcomers, the Cardinals looked far from smooth during much of their 72-60 win over the Jaguars. They shot 41.5 percent from the field, turned the ball over 19 times, and had several defensive lapses.

As for Furman, they couldn't have had a better start to their season. The Paladins destroyed DII foe North Greenville, coming out with a decisive 118-66 win. They made 22 three-pointers, and assisted on 34 of their 46 field goals - both of which were school records.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Southern, with the Cardinals claiming a 4-0 lead in the series. These two teams last faced on Dec. 22, 2002, with Louisville coming away with a 104-63 victory thanks in part to 21 points from both Taquan Dean and Marvin Stone.

Furman Paladins (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).

ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here)

Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

