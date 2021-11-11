Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Furman Paladins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up the 2021-22 season with a victory against Southern, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing on their four-game homestand to start the new season, and are preparing to host Furman.

    With head coach Chris Mack out due to suspension, on top of introducing a brand new offensive system with a plethora of newcomers, the Cardinals looked far from smooth during much of their 72-60 win over the Jaguars. They shot 41.5 percent from the field, turned the ball over 19 times, and had several defensive lapses.

    As for Furman, they couldn't have had a better start to their season. The Paladins destroyed DII foe North Greenville, coming out with a decisive 118-66 win. They made 22 three-pointers, and assisted on 34 of their 46 field goals - both of which were school records.

    This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Southern, with the Cardinals claiming a 4-0 lead in the series. These two teams last faced on Dec. 22, 2002, with Louisville coming away with a 104-63 victory thanks in part to 21 points from both Taquan Dean and Marvin Stone.

    Read More

    Furman Paladins (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ACC Network Extra - Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App, fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WKRD (790 AM); Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

    (Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17127261_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Furman Paladins

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17128463_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Furman

    33 minutes ago
    BBFD46FE-031E-449E-A12F-B24506D56775
    Basketball

    Watch: Ross McMains, Matt Cross Preview Furman

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17018659_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville RB Hassan Hall Enters Transfer Portal

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17128465_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman

    5 hours ago
    572EDAF3-56FB-4BB9-AE58-EBC93F0E1084
    Basketball

    Louisville ‘22 Commit Fredrick King Signs Letter of Intent

    7 hours ago
    BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
    Football

    Bryan Brown, Bryan Hudson Preview Syracuse

    11 hours ago
    dante-davis-indiana-offer-1024x576
    Basketball

    Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

    7 hours ago