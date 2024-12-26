How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a week off for Christmas, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to action, wrapping up their slate of non-conference games against Eastern Kentucky.
In their last time out against Florida State, the Cardinals were able to get the bad taste of the Kentucky game out of their mouths. Louisville shot 50.9 percent against the Seminoles, including a blazing 15-of-29 on three-point attempts, en route to capturing a 90-76 victory in their first ACC game on the road.
As for the Colonels, it's been an up-and-down start to year seven under A.W. Hamilton. Eastern Kentucky was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun, but are .500 through the first month-and-a-half. This includes an 0-3 mark against KenPom top-100 teams, losing by an average margin of 20.7 points.
This will be the 76th all-time meeting between Louisville and Eastern Kentucky, with the Cardinals owning a 53-22 advantage. UofL is on a 15-game winning streak in the series against EKU, having not lost since a 78-65 decision on Dec. 4, 1963, and not losing at home since Feb. 23, 1946.
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: The CW Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 7; Dish: 34; DirecTV: 394.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
