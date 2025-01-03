How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of earning a resume-boosting win against North Carolina on New Year's Day, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, traveling to Charlottesville for a showdown at Virginia.
The Cardinals used defense and two-point shots to snap their five game losing streak against the Tar Heels and carry a three-gaming winning streak into the new year. Louisville shot 20-for-32 inside the arc, and held UNC to just 40.0 percent from the floor.
As for the Cavaliers, as expected, they have not been super efficient following Tony Bennett's surprise preseason retirement. While they are three games over .500, their five losses have all come against KenPom top-50 competition, losing by an average margin of 15.8 points.
This will be the 30th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cavaliers owning a 24-5 advantage, including a 19-2 edge since the Cardinals joined the ACC. UofL is on a nine-game losing streak in the series against UVA, having not won since an 80-73 decision on Feb. 8, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center. They have just one victory in Charlottesville: a 72-56 win on Feb. 17, 1989.
Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:00 p.m. EST
- Place: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
