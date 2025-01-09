How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off a crucial week in terms of boosting their NCAA Tournament resume, the Louisville men's basketball program has their toughest remaining road game up next, traveling to the Steel City for a showdown at Pitt.
In their last time out, the Cardinals used an astounding 32-point double-double from J'Vonne Hadley to take down Clemson 74-64 on Tuesday night. Not only are they now on a five-game winning streak, their longest under first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, Louisville is now 6-5 against Quadrant 1 and 2 teams in the NET.
As for the Panthers, they are off to their best start under seventh-year head coach Jeff Capel. Pitt won 12 of their first 14 games for the first time since the 2015-16 season, which was Jamie Dixon's final year at the helm before his move to TCU. However, they were thoroughly dominated in their last time out, falling 76-47 to Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
This will be the 33rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals owning a 21-11 advantage. However, the Cardinals have lost their last five matchups against the Panthers, having not won since a 75-72 decision back on Jan. 5, 2022.
Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (12-3, 3-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
