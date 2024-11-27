How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is moving through the winner's bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis following a beatdown of No. 14 Indiana, and their reward is a matchup with former Big East rival West Virginia in the event's semifinals.
The Cardinals used a dominant second half to cruise past the Hoosiers in their Battle 4 Atlantis opener, leading by as much as 38 before settling for an 89-61 victory. It not only snapped a 16-game losing streak against ranked competition, but marked Louisville's third-largest margin of victory over an AP Top 25 squad.
As for the Mountaineers, they also earned an upset win over a highly-ranked team, taking down No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78. West Virginia trailed by nine at the half, but outscored the Bulldogs 55-40 over the second half and overtime. Javon Small went off, scoring a game-high 31 points - including 22 in the second half and overtime.
This will be the 14th all-time meeting between Louisville and West Virginia, with the Cardinals owning a 9-4 advantage. These two last faced on Feb. 11, 2012, with UofL claiming a 77-74 win in Morgantown.
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)
- Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Imperial Arena in Nassau, The Bahamas.
- TV: ESPN - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)
