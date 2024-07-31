How to Watch Louisville vs. Calgary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a dominating performance over Bahamas Select, the Louisville men's basketball program is set to play in their second and final exhibition game in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League, taking on the University of Calgary.
It might have been the Cardinals' first competitive setting against another opponent as well as out first look at a Pat Kelsey-coached team, but they played incredible basketball from start to finish against Bahamas Select, eventually winning 111-59. Seven players finished in double figures scoring, and Louisville as a whole shot 50.6 from the field plus 20-of-47 on three-point attempts.
As for the Dinos, they'll be a significant step up in competition. Calgary went 20-12 last year, including 15-5 in conference play with Canada West. During an exhibition game just last month, the Dinos came out on top with a 133-65 win over the Gilas Legends, led by a 29-point performance from Nate Petrone.
Baha Mar Hoops Summer League | Louisville Cardinals vs. Calgary Dinos
- Date/Time: Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
- TV: Floyd Street Media (YouTube) - Rob Dauster (play-by-play) and Terrence Oglesby (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Link Here
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
