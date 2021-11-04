Louisville Operates With Increased Efficiency to End Exhibition Play

While it was just exhibition play, the Cardinals took a noticeable step forward in their final warm up game of the preseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Exhibition play is now in the books for the Louisville men's basketball program, and as widely expected, they took care of business and then some.

Against both Kentucky State and West Georgia, the Cardinals out-scored them 197-96, shooting 51.9 percent from the floor while holding the opposition to 29.5 percent. It was also an opportunity to put on display their new-look offense, averaging 75 possessions per game and shooting 41.2 percent on three-point attempts.

It's hard to come away with any opinion on what needs improving where during exhibition play, but in the first game against the Thorobreds, there were a couple. Louisville was just 13-22 on layups, shot 34.4 percent from the floor in the first half, had a dry spell on defense to open up the second half, and turned the ball over a whopping 17 times.

Of course, you can probably chalk that up to just rust, as that was Louisville's first time playing an actual opponent since the ACC Tournament back in March. A few days later against West Georgia, the Cardinals came out and looked much more efficient than they already had, cruising to a 103-51 victory against the Wolves.

"I thought we took a step forward from last game," head coach Chris Mack said. "I think West Georgia played harder and was more organized. I thought we overwhelmed them. We really cut down on our turnovers which is great to see."

Louisville shot 57.4 percent from the floor, and was above 60.0 percent for both halves up until the final few minutes of the second half. They connected on 11 of their 23 three-point attempts, with seven different players getting in registering a three.

But perhaps what was most impressive was their decision making, ball movement and overall spacing. Louisville assisted on 23 of their 39 made shots, while only turning the ball over eight times - an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly three.

Being able to create separation and make your own shot is not a huge strength of this Louisville squad, at least not yet. But they team made up for it by quickly flowing in their actions, spreading the ball around, playing off bad close outs by West Georgia, and make good reads.

"If we stick to our spacing, when we get in the lane we should know where our teammates are at," Mack said. "It is on each of our players when the perimeter drives to slide by and create more space. We are getting a feel for that."

Over on defense, West Georgia ran a lot more set plays and actions than Kentucky State had in the game prior. Even though Louisville didn't spend much time breaking down said set plays from the Wolves, they were still able to hold them to 30.0 percent on the night.

Now with exhibition play in the rear view mirror, it's real from here on out, as Louisville will kick off the 2021-22 regular season next Tuesday against Southern. While Mack won't be on the sideline for that game - or the five after that due to suspension - he has complete confidence in not only assistant coach Mike Pegues, but his players due to the leadership they all possess.

"When the voices of the players are stronger than the voices of the coach, you've got a special team. We have a few guys that really value being vocal and are really experienced," Mack said.

"I'll coach many more teams, but this is one time those guys are together. So, take ownership of your team, take ownership of your practices and we've got some great leaders in that locker room too."

(Photo of Jarrod West: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

