Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 SF Harrison Ingram

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has made the top ten for five-star Class of 2021 small forward Harrison Ingram, he announced Monday.

Baylor, Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Memphis, Purdue, Stanford, North Carolina and Texas A & M also made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 205 pound wing out of Dallas, TX.

"I've always loved watching Louisville," Ingram told Louisville Report in late March.

Assistant coach Luke Murray was the first to reach out to him, and as head coach Chris Mack got involved in the recruitment, the staff started to build a more meaningful relationship with him.

He also has personal connection with current UofL freshman wing Samuell Williamson. Ingram plays for St. Mark's HS in Dallas, just 30 miles from Williamson's alma mater of Rockwall HS.

"I know Samuell Williamson really well," he said. "We are both from Texas and use the same trainer."

Ranked as high as the No. 13 player in the nation by Rivals, his talent as a basketball prospect stems mostly from his incredibly high basketball IQ. He's not the kind of person that will overwhelm the competition based on his athleticism, but me more than makes up for it with his ability to be at the right place at the right time in terms of creating space for shots, rebounding, and on the defensive end.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp