September 27, 2021
Louisville Men's Basketball to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmage

The first public look at the 2021-22 squad will be held in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16.
Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men's basketball team will compete in the Louisville Basketball Team 108 Tip-Off intrasquad scrimmage in the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will offer the first public look at the 2021-22 team in competition in a game setting.

Tickets, priced at $10 each for lower level seating, will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. Scrimmage tickets are available for UofL students at no charge. Students may obtain up to two tickets through their My Cardinals Account.

Season tickets for the Cardinals' 18 home games in the KFC Yum! Center guarantee the best seating locations, allow access to the biggest matchups prior to the general public, and provide savings on a per game basis. Season ticket packages, which start at just $325 and may be paid over an extended period, are available online at GoCards.com/MBBtickets. Additional information is available by calling the UofL ticket office at 502-852-5151, emailing tickets@gocards.com, or by visiting the UofL Ticket Office, located on the third floor of the Swain Student Activities Center.

The UofL ticket office is located on the third floor of the Swain Student Activities Center and is open weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The KFC Yum! Center box office, located on the arena plaza, is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both offices are cashless.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Louisville Men's Basketball to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmage

