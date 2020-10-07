SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Isaac Traudt

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 power forward Isaac Traudt, announcing the offer Tuesday.

The offer came following a virtual meeting with head coach Chris Mack and the rest of his coaching staff.

While Traudt only received his first D1 offer back in April, the 6-foot-9 & 195-pound prospect from Grand Island (NE) Senior has now amassed 25 total offers thanks in part to his performance over the summer playing for the Lincoln Supreme on the PrepHoops Circuit.

He is now generally regarded as the top player in the state of Nebraska & a top 100 player in the Class of 2022, and it's easy to see why. He can finish through contact at the rim, plays aggressive defense down in the post and also has a decent mid-long range jump shot.

Isaac Traudt's Sophomore Year Highlights:

While there are still needs to be addressed in the current cycle, Mack has continued to keep tabs on the junior class. So far he has extended offers to 20 prospects in the Class of 2022. The Cardinals have yet to land a commitment from the class.

(Photo of Isaac Traudt: via Irish Sports Daily)

Basketball

