Transcript & Video: Jae'Lyn Withers Talks Redshirt Year & His Role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2020-21 college basketball season less than two weeks away, Louisville men's basketball forward Jae'Lyn Withers spoke with the media on Thursday about his redshirt year, what his role on the team will be, and more.

Withers sat out as a freshman last season, taking a redshirt year, The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward averaged 19.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots as a senior for Cleveland Heights (Oh.) HS.

Related: Report: Evansville to Replace Southern Illinois for Season Opener

Louisville is set to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Evansville as part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. The Cardinals head into the season with a limited roster, as senior forward/center Malik Williams and grad transfer guard Charles Minlend are set to miss significant time due to injury.

Below is the transcript from Withers' press conference as well as the video:

(On how much attention you pay attention to COVID's effect on the sports landscape)

I'm not trying to be, I guess you could say selfish, but I'm more so focused on what's going on with our team and our players. Making sure that everybody on our staff and our team is pretty much healthy for the most part.



(On practicing with both Malik Williams & Charles Minlend out due to injuries)

We're definitely fighting through adversity, but honestly, we just have to keep pushing. Keep competing, making sure that we're getting each other better day by day. We're wishing for the best for Charles and Malik for them, for a speedy recovery.



(On how badly he needed the redshirt year)

It was very beneficial. Of course, I put on about 25 pounds. Got a better understanding of how coach wants the team and myself to play. Overall, it was a great decision to redshirt.



(On where he has improved and what can people expect from him)

I've always had a pretty decent skill, but, I guess you could say I've become more consistent with my shooting, whether it's off the dribble, catch-and-shoot or getting to the basket finishing. I'm taking more pride in defense, so that's that's a real good thing that I've developed over that redshirt season. I would have to say just my understanding of the game, it improved as well.



(On when the decision to redshirt was made)

I would say it came about after about the first month maybe of practicing and lifting weights and stuff. I didn't really lift too much weights in high school, so that kind of had a domino effect on a lot of other things. It was kind of hard for me to perform how I needed to on the court because I didn't really know how to adjust with the weights and putting on all the weight, getting extra gym time, all that stuff. It was kind of difficult for me to do. So, I decided it would probably be best if I just focused on myself and my development.



(On if it was his decision to redshirt)

It was my idea. (Coach Mack) said he was supporting whatever option I chose, but I decided to redshirt because of those things.



(On how his role changes with Malik Williams' injury)

I'm strong enough, well, I'm more than capable of guarding the five, whether that be with a arm wrestle battle, or just me having to move my feet a lot more than a normal five man would do it since I'm undersized as far as being the five. Honestly, I would say, I'm embracing that new role. It's going to be a lot of mismatches because I'm a lot quicker than a five.



(On the difference between playing the four and the five spot)

I wouldn't say it's too much of a difference. The five, of course, jumps ball screens, which was new to me at first, but I sort of got the hang of it now. Other than that, it's pretty much the same principles for the most part. I like position switch, that's 1-2-3 or four & five, we switch. I would have to say probably moving my feet a lot more to get around a big to front him, that's one thing that that I have to still improve on. Not just playing behind them.



(On how much they'll miss Malik Williams & Charles Minlend over the next couple months)

Charles is gonna be a big piece that we're missing, because offensively that's another knockdown shooter that we have. Defensively, he's a big part, as well as Malik. Defensively, Malik gave us more length on the court. Offensively, he was an option that we could go to. So I definitely have to step up, as far as with those two being out.



(On how anxious he is to start the season)

Very. I've been waiting on this for about a year now. Just sitting out, supporting my team as of last year, just pushing them in practice. Them helping me get better and me helping them get better. Just ready for that tipoff honestly.



(On how freshman center Gabe Wiznitzer has adapted)

Gabe definitely picked up on a lot of our principles and terminology pretty fast. He's gonna be pretty good. That's one thing I will say about him.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp