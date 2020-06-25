Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Jalen Washington

Matthew McGavic

Head coach Chris Mack continues to keep looking ahead towards the future, as the University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to offer a scholarship to five-star Class of 2022 power forward Jalen Washington, announcing the offer Wednesday.

He is the third '22 prospect to receive an offer from the Cards in a 24 hour time span. Late Tuesday evening, four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. & five-star power forward AJ Casey both announced scholarship offers to Louisville.

While he is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained towards the beginning of his sophomore campaign, the West Side (IN) product's talent is already well documented. A 6-foot-8 & 200-pound prospect, he is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, the No. 3 power forward and No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Ever since June 15 when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, communication between various D1 programs and Washington has been nonstop. Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Purdue, Maryland, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville, Nebraska, Texas, South Carolina, DePaul, Iowa and others have contacted him according to his high school coach Gary West.

Washington is the 13th Class of 2022 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville. So far, there have been no commitments.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Michael Hayden growing in second year as head coach

Louisville reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament in head coach's first season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OLB Prince Kollie

The four-star prospect from Tennessee has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still remaining.

Matthew McGavic

What El Ellis brings to the table for Louisville

The third addition to Chris Mack's 2021 recruiting class, here's what JUCO point guard El Ellis brings to the table for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

LHP Adam Elliott & RHP Luke Smith announce return for 2021 season

Two key pieces of the Louisville Baseball pitching staff will be coming back in 2021 after being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 JUCO PG El Ellis commits to Louisville

The Tallahassee C.C. standout becomes the third commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

New teammates impressing Samuell Williamson

Louisville starts summer workouts with two grad transfers and a pair of freshmen

samdraut

Louisville's Samuell Williamson took COVID-19 seriously from the start

Sophomore's mother is a breast cancer survivor and at-risk group

samdraut

Two Top 50 Class of 2022 prospects earn Louisville offers

It was a busy night for Chris Mack, as the Louisville men's basketball program offered 2022 prospects Roddy Gayle Jr. & AJ Casey on Tuesday.

Matthew McGavic

Samuell Williamson Taking Full Advantage of Irregular Offseason

Normal offseason workout routines might have been severely altered due to the coronavirus, but Louisville forward Samuell Williamson is making the best of it.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville players making the most of limited workouts

Samuell Williamson outlines the daily routine for Louisville players returning to campus

samdraut