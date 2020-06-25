Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Jalen Washington

Head coach Chris Mack continues to keep looking ahead towards the future, as the University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to offer a scholarship to five-star Class of 2022 power forward Jalen Washington, announcing the offer Wednesday.

He is the third '22 prospect to receive an offer from the Cards in a 24 hour time span. Late Tuesday evening, four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. & five-star power forward AJ Casey both announced scholarship offers to Louisville.

While he is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained towards the beginning of his sophomore campaign, the West Side (IN) product's talent is already well documented. A 6-foot-8 & 200-pound prospect, he is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, the No. 3 power forward and No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Ever since June 15 when college coaches could finally make unlimited calls & texts to '22 recruits per NCAA rules, communication between various D1 programs and Washington has been nonstop. Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Purdue, Maryland, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville, Nebraska, Texas, South Carolina, DePaul, Iowa and others have contacted him according to his high school coach Gary West.

Washington is the 13th Class of 2022 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville. So far, there have been no commitments.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp