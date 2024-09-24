Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz Talks First Day of Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still have roughly a month-and-a-half until the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season, but earlier this week marked a big day in the world of women's college basketball.
Monday marked the start of the preseason for women's college basketball, and the first day in which programs could officially start their slate of preseason practices. For the Louisville women's basketball program, they held their first practice session of the preseason on Tuesday.
"I'm really excited about this team," head coach Jeff Walz said. "Obviously, there's a lot of new faces, but a lot a lot of talented players. Their work ethic has been fantastic. They're kids that love to be in the gym, they're in the gym on their own. It's been it's been fun to see."
The Cardinals are coming off of a disappointing 2023-24 season in which they went 24-10 and lost in their NCAA Tournament opener for the first time under head coach Jeff Walz, but there is hope and optimism for a big 2024-25 season. Louisville brings back impact players like Jayda Curry and Olivia Cochran, and bring in the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation per ESPN.
Prior to the Louisville's first practice of the preseason, Walz took time to meet with the media. He discussed the offseason up to this point, the Cardinals' various roster acquisitions, and more.
Below is the video from Walz's press conference:
