Watch: On3's Joe Tipton Joins Louisville Cardinals On SI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As any college basketball fan knows, recruiting is the lifeblood of your program. To help give a behind-the-scenes look at how first year Pat Kelsey has navigated the high-major recruiting waters, Louisville Cardinals On SI got to speak with one of the top recruiting experts in the game.
On Tuesday, deputy editor Matt McGavic was joined by On3 national basketball reporter and recruiting insider Joe Tipton to talk all things relating to Cardinals recruiting.
Tipton reveals what high schools prospects and transfers thought of Kelsey when he was originally hired, and how that mindset has shifted with amount of success he has had in year one. He also dives into his perspective of Louisville's recruitment of five-star signee and McDonald's All-American Mikel Brown Jr.
Additionally, Tipton provided an update on current recruiting happenings with the Cardinals. With Louisville landing German big man Sananda Fru and in pursuit of other overseas targets, he gives an introspective on how different domestic vs. international recruiting is. He also provides an update on the recruitment of five-star forward Nate Ament, and briefly touches on a handful of Louisville targets in the Class of 2026.
Below is Louisville Cardinals On SI's interview with Tipton:
(Photo of Joe Tipton via Instagram)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky