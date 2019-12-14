Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville's David Johnson shows poise against EKU

samdraut

There was good and bad in David Johnson’s performance against Eastern Kentucky, but there was poise throughout. The freshman logged a career-high 17 minutes in Louisville men’s basketball’s 99-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky (EKU) at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 14.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists as a substitute for a Louisville team that shot 63 percent from the field. Johnson directed Louisville’s offense against continuous pressure from EKU.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said it’s good for Johnson to see different looks from opposing defenses.

“It’s good to have those experiences with a smaller guard up under him,” Mack said. “Not only is he dealing with his primary defender, they’re randomly running and jumping. He made some turnovers in those moments, but he also did a good job, put the accelerator on and got to the rim.”

Johnson, a Trinity High School graduate, made several nice plays in the first half. He drilled a 3-pointer from the wing and later found Malik Williams for a layup. In the second half, Johnson drove into the lane and sent a pass to Dwayne Sutton for a corner 3-pointer that gave Louisville a 77-46 lead.

IMG_2884
Louisville's David Johnson brings the ball up the floor against Akron. (Photo by John Michaud). 

His teammates know Johnson is a more than capable passer with the ability to find anyone on the floor, so they’re ready when he has the ball.

“I could tell there was something different about his game,” freshman Samuell Williamson said. “He plays with a lot of poise. He is a real long, big point guard, can guard multiple positions. I love the way David plays, he lets the game come to him.”

After shoulder surgery in July, Johnson missed the first four games of the season. He made his first collegiate appearance against USC Upstate Nov. 20, averaging just five minutes per game going into Louisville’s matchup against EKU.

Mack said in his pregame press conference that Johnson needed more minutes. The freshman got some more minutes Saturday. He played eight minutes in the first half and had an impression on the game.

“I think sometimes you have to go through some positive and negative experiences on the game floor to be better the next time,” Mack said. “I like what David did today, I think he is only going to get better and better.”

Johnson had three turnovers against EKU, but Mack said the point guard won’t get too high or too low after big plays or mistakes because of his calming demeanor.

“He is not going to get rattled,” Mack said. “That’s a really good thing to have, poise as a freshman.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Mack: Louisville offense takes a step forward

samdraut

Cardinals score a season-best 99 points against Eastern Kentucky in win

Louisville's Jordan Nwora responds against EKU

samdraut

Junior scores a team-high 26 points against Eastern Kentucky

Recap: Louisville bounces back against Eastern Kentucky

samdraut

Offense carries Cardinals against in-state opponent

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

samdraut

Cardinals return home against in-state opponent after first loss of the season

Jeff Walz expects great game between Louisville and Kentucky

samdraut

Cardinals face rival in match up between top 15 teams

Chris Mack sees response after loss for Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals face EKU after first loss of the season

Mehki Becton "different" type athlete for Louisville football

samdraut

Junior left tackle named second-team All-American

Javian Hawkins named Freshman All-American for Louisville football

samdraut

Running back rushes for 1,420 yards as a redshirt freshman

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield called "Mr. Consistent"

samdraut

Quarterback Cunningham fits well with Satterfield's coaching style

Louisville football's Hawkins and Becton earn All-American honors

samdraut

Running back and left tackle named All-Americans