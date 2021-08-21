Carlik Jones Cracks Mavericks' Training Camp Roster

The former Cardinal is one step closer to cracking Dallas' 15-man roster.

DALLAS - After being picked up by the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NBA Draft, former Louisville guard Carlik Jones is now one step closer to cracking their regular season roster.

The organization announced Saturday that they had signed three rookie free agents to complete their 20-man training camp roster, one of which was Jones. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Training camps across the NBA will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and rosters must be trimmed down to 15 prior to the start of the 2021-22 season exactly three weeks later on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard had a solid showing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in five games. His best performance came in the Mavs' finale vs. the Heat, putting up 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

During his lone season at Louisville, Jones was one of the best players in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.1% on three-point attempts. He was only player in the ACC to rank among the top six in scoring, assists, assists/turnovers ratio and free throw percentage.

Jones was named a First Team All-ACC selection, becoming the third Cardinal to be receive the honor, joining Nwora in 2020 and Donovan Mitchell in 2017. He received the third-highest votes and finished tied for second in the conference player of the year vote.

Prior to joining Louisville, the Cincinnati native was regarded as the top graduate transfer during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford, winning Big South Player of the Year.

(Photo of Carlik Jones via Dallas Mavericks)

