Carlik Jones, Dana Evans Named to Wooden Award Late Season Watch Lists

Both the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs each had a player named among the Top 20 lists.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports, Dana Evans: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOS ANGELES, Calif - Both the University of Louisville's men's and women's basketball programs were represented when the John R. Wooden Award Men's and Women's Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists were announced Wednesday, as guards Carlik Jones and Dana Evans were both selected.

Both lists were chosen by a poll national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, and was trimmed from 50 players in the preseason iteration of the Watch Lists, and later from 25 in the Midseason. The Wooden Award is presented to both the top men's and women's college basketball players.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer from Radford, Jones is one of just two ACC players on the list, joining Pitt's Justin Champagnie

Following today's game against Georgia Tech, Jones is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Combined with Radford and Louisville, the Cincinnati native has 97 career double-figure scoring efforts, including the last 37 consecutive games (15 this year).

A 5-foot-6 senior from Gary, Ind., Evans is one of two Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list, joined by NC State's Elissa Cunane. Through Jan. 31, she leads the ACC in points per game (19.5), is sixth in assists (4.4) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.94).

The men are 11-4 on the season and 6-3 in the ACC following their win vs. Georgia Tech, while the women are a perfect 16-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in both the AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp