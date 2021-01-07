Carlik Jones, Dana Evans Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch Lists

Both the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs each had a player named among the Top 25 lists.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports, Dana Evans: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOS ANGELES, Calif - Both the University of Louisville's men's and women's basketball programs were represented when the John R. Wooden Award Men's and Women's Midseason Top 25 Watch Lists were announced Wednesday, as guards Carlik Jones and Dana Evans were both selected.

Both lists were chosen by a poll national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2020-21 season thus far, and was trimmed from 50 players in the preseason iteration of the Watch Lists. The Wooden Award is presented to both the top men's and women's college basketball players.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer from Radford, Jones is one of five ACC players on the list, joining Florida State's Scottie Barnes, North Carolina's Garrison Brooks, Virginia's Sam Hauser and Duke's Matthew Hurt.

Entering tonight's game against Virginia Tech, Jones is the only player in the ACC to rank among the top 15 in scoring (8th in the ACC, 16.4 ppg), rebounding (15th, 6.6 rpg) and assists (first, 5.1 apg). Combined with Radford and Louisville, the Cincinnati native has 90 career double-figure scoring efforts, including the last 30 consecutive games (eight this year).

A 5-foot-6 senior from Gary, Ind., Evans is one of two Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list, joined by NC State's Elissa Cunane. Through Jan. 5, she leads the ACC in points per game (20.6), is second in assists (36) and third in assist/turnover ratio (2.00).

The men are 8-1 on the season following their win vs. Virginia Tech and are 25th in the Coaches Poll, while the women are a perfect 8-0 and ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in both the AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll, trailing only Stanford

