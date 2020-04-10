Louisville Report
Carlik Jones among Top 25 players in College Basketball for 2020-21

Matthew McGavic

He has yet to play a game for Louisville, but Carlik Jones is already generating plenty of buzz. John Gasaway over at ESPN recently ranked the top players in college basketball for the 2020-21 season, and has Jones rounding out the list at No. 25. 

He determined his rankings based on ESPN's projected draft order, and comments/signals coming from players & coaches about who could potentially be leaving early for the 2020 NBA Draft

The reigning Big South Player of the Year, he averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford. He also shot 48.8% from the field and 40.9% on three point attempts.

Following a four-year run as a Highlander, Jones entered the transfer portal. On Apr. 5, he announced his commitment to the University of Louisville where he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

As the offseason progresses, Jones has the potential to further climb up lists such as these. Iowa's Luka Garza and West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe, who rank No. 1 & No. 10 on Gasaway's list, have both declared for the draft since he assembled the rankings.

With signee Jay Scrubb opting to stay in the draft process and forgo his time as a Cardinal, Jones will be able to prove his worth sooner rather than later.

